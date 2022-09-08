Non-Fungible Yearn Price Tops $0.90 on Top Exchanges (NFY)

Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00004702 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Non-Fungible Yearn has a total market cap of $85,085.60 and $259.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Non-Fungible Yearn alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,214.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005327 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005201 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00037633 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00134711 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022901 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Profile

NFY is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,174 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Non-Fungible Yearn is nfy.finance.

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Fungible Yearn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Non-Fungible Yearn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Non-Fungible Yearn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Non-Fungible Yearn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Non-Fungible Yearn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.