Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Nordic American Tankers to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NAT opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $576.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.53. Nordic American Tankers has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $3.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a negative net margin of 117.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter worth $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.