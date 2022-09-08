Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $3.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NAT. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised Nordic American Tankers to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

NYSE:NAT opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33. Nordic American Tankers has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.07.

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a negative net margin of 117.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

