Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $3.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.23% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NAT. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised Nordic American Tankers to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.
Nordic American Tankers Stock Up 4.2 %
NYSE:NAT opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33. Nordic American Tankers has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.
Nordic American Tankers Company Profile
Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nordic American Tankers (NAT)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.