Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Upgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NAT. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordic American Tankers to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Clarkson Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordic American Tankers currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.38.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE NAT opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2.33. Nordic American Tankers has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $576.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.07.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a negative net margin of 117.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,264 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 46,097 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 951,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 163,864 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 11,723 shares during the period. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

