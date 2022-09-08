Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 90.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,595 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,356,955 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,083,369,000 after acquiring an additional 67,178 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,698,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,696,343,000 after acquiring an additional 21,021 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,938,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,169,049,000 after acquiring an additional 93,008 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,318,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $661,237,000 after acquiring an additional 41,366 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $243.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $217.00 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.40.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.10.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

