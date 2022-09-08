Northcoast Research Upgrades Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) to “Buy”

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $188.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Northcoast Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.78.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE ECL opened at $170.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $238.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ecolab will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 66,427 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $174.76 per share, for a total transaction of $11,608,782.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,713,637.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Ecolab by 2.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 3.8% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 0.4% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

