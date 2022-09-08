NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,062,494 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,306 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NOV were worth $20,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOV. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of NOV by 133.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of NOV by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV stock opened at $17.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -75.13 and a beta of 1.83. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $24.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. NOV’s payout ratio is presently -86.96%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOV. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NOV from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America raised NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

In other news, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of NOV stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $197,135.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,928.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

