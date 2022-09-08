Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Upgraded to Buy by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has CHF 90 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Novartis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.60.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $80.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $179.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novartis has a 1-year low of $79.09 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.26 and its 200-day moving average is $86.14.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,871,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,933,000 after purchasing an additional 486,367 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,865,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,219,000 after purchasing an additional 77,437 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,488,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,976,000 after purchasing an additional 258,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,031,000 after purchasing an additional 193,519 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,359,000 after purchasing an additional 487,226 shares during the period. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

