Novo Price Up 19,787.7% Over Last Week (NOVO)

Novo (NOVO) traded 2,239.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. In the last week, Novo has traded 19,787.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Novo has a market cap of $224.67 million and approximately $228,060.00 worth of Novo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Novo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000708 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 41% against the dollar and now trades at $122.68 or 0.00633108 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.84 or 0.00866155 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00017023 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00022090 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000316 BTC.
Novo Profile
Novo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Novo is https://reddit.com/r/novocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Novo’s official Twitter account is @novocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Novo is www.facebook.com/novocurrency. The official website for Novo is novocurrency.com.
Buying and Selling Novo
