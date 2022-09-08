Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $39.38

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.38 and last traded at $39.71, with a volume of 5961 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.27.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NUS shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.37%.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $44,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,635.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $44,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,635.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $1,074,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,142.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,150 shares of company stock worth $4,576,770 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 849,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,521,000 after buying an additional 140,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

