Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) PT Raised to $21.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.54% from the stock’s previous close.

NTNX has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair cut shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Nutanix to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.42. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $44.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $385.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $40,317.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,107.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $40,317.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,107.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 50,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $700,371.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,438 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Nutanix by 327.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 616,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,648,000 after acquiring an additional 472,380 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Nutanix by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 994,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,696,000 after acquiring an additional 10,521 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Nutanix by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 429,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after acquiring an additional 38,620 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nutanix

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.