Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) PT Raised to $34.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Northland Securities to $34.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 51.31% from the stock’s previous close.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair downgraded Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Nutanix from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Nutanix from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Nutanix from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Nutanix to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutanix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.42. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20.

Insider Activity

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $385.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Nutanix’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 50,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $700,371.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 50,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $700,371.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $67,167.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,814.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,196 shares of company stock worth $1,193,438 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter worth $35,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Nutanix by 41.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter worth $78,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

Featured Articles

