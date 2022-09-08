Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nutex Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 97,285 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 444,640 shares.The stock last traded at $3.10 and had previously closed at $2.39.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.59.
Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.05 million during the quarter.
Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.
