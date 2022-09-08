Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nutex Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 97,285 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 444,640 shares.The stock last traded at $3.10 and had previously closed at $2.39.

Nutex Health Trading Up 21.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Get Nutex Health alerts:

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.05 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nutex Health

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUTX. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nutex Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutex Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.