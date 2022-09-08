Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 958,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,459 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.17% of Nutrien worth $99,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at about $381,038,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $381,254,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,563,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,558 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,541,000. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTR has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. TD Securities reduced their target price on Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.24.

NTR opened at $90.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $60.14 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.26 and a 200-day moving average of $92.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 15.53%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

