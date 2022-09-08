Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NAZ opened at $13.68 on Thursday. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $16.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average of $13.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.