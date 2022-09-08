Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NAZ opened at $13.68 on Thursday. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $16.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average of $13.26.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.
