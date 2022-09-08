Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (DIAX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on October 3rd

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:DIAX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2867 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Price Performance

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock opened at $15.55 on Thursday. Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 18.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

