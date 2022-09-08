Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NOM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $16.25.

About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

