Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 3rd

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

NAN stock opened at $11.13 on Thursday. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $15.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 472,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 13,907 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 413,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 28,168 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 17,191 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.