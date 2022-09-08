Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 3rd

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
NAN stock opened at $11.13 on Thursday. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $15.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.93.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund
About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.