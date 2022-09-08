Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on October 3rd

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NXN opened at $11.68 on Thursday. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $14.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $12.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio ( NYSE:NXN Get Rating ) by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.31% of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 17.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

