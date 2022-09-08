Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on October 3rd

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:NXN opened at $11.68 on Thursday. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $14.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $12.09.
About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
