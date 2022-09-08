NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $217.26.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $137.14 on Monday. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $132.70 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $341.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

