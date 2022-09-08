NXM (NXM) Tops One Day Volume of $8,007.00

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 8th. One NXM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $53.56 or 0.00277027 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. NXM has a market cap of $353.10 million and approximately $8,007.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005173 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,332.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00038573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00134650 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022762 BTC.

NXM Coin Profile

NXM is a coin. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,848 coins and its circulating supply is 6,593,093 coins. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

