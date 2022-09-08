Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last Week

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $308.95 million and $31.25 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0615 or 0.00000317 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001655 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Fireball (FIRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00013627 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 coins. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.