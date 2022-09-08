Obyte Market Cap Achieves $12.66 Million (GBYTE)

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. In the last week, Obyte has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Obyte has a total market capitalization of $12.66 million and $13,828.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Obyte coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.42 or 0.00079875 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001414 BTC.
- VITE (VITE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000130 BTC.
- Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- IoT Chain (ITC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000068 BTC.
- HYCON (HYC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
About Obyte
Obyte (GBYTE) is a coin. Its launch date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 820,922 coins. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ObyteOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Obyte Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.
