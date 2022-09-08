Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Upgraded at Barclays

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OCDGF. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ocado Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 850 ($10.27) in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 950 ($11.48) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocado Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,294.29.

Ocado Group Stock Performance

Shares of Ocado Group stock opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.01. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

