Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) PT Raised to $76.00 at Morgan Stanley

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.15% from the company’s previous close.

OXY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Tudor Pickering lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.37.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $65.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $24.39 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 538,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $32,103,653.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 188,366,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,239,826,668.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 538,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $32,103,653.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 188,366,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,239,826,668.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 32,717,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,198,604. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.7% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 9.8% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

