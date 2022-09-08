OctoFi (OCTO) Price Hits $1.70 on Major Exchanges

OctoFi (OCTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last seven days, OctoFi has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. OctoFi has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $22,876.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OctoFi coin can now be bought for approximately $1.70 or 0.00008890 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005218 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,168.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005366 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005214 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00037852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00134691 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022957 BTC.

OctoFi (CRYPTO:OCTO) is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

