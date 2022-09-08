Octopus Protocol Trading Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (OPS)

Octopus Protocol (OPS) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Octopus Protocol has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Octopus Protocol has a market capitalization of $35,327.06 and $21,035.00 worth of Octopus Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Octopus Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Octopus Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00038512 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005167 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,327.09 or 0.99913407 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00039285 BTC.

Octopus Protocol Profile

Octopus Protocol (OPS) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Octopus Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,354,176 coins. Octopus Protocol’s official Twitter account is @octopusprotocol.

Octopus Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Octopus is an open-source protocol to create, exchange, settle, and manage synthetic assets. It is a DeFi protocol that allows traders exposure to real-world assets by facilitating an environment for the creation and settlement of synthetic assets. To empower scalability and high-performance, Octopus Protocol uses the interface of the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Octopus Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Octopus Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Octopus Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Octopus Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Octopus Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.