Offshift (XFT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $74,380.00

Offshift (XFT) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. Offshift has a market cap of $3.26 million and approximately $74,380.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00002844 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,236.06 or 1.00113976 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00068455 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00024577 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005293 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,963,000 coins. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

