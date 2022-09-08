OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,660 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in OGE Energy were worth $20,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,739,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,876,000 after purchasing an additional 647,876 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,652,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,959,000 after acquiring an additional 181,758 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,857,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,519,000 after acquiring an additional 25,052 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,633,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,379,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,036,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,178,000 after acquiring an additional 327,872 shares in the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OGE shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

OGE Energy stock opened at $41.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $42.91.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $791.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.65 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 32.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

