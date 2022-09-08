Oikos Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (OKS)

Oikos (OKS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last seven days, Oikos has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. One Oikos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $145,505.03 and $1,863.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,840.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,741.61 or 0.08997708 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005167 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.85 or 0.00867193 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00017392 BTC.

Oikos launched on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 217,293,197 coins and its circulating supply is 109,886,711 coins. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash. Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

