Oiler (OIL) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $266,820.03

Oiler (OIL) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Oiler has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Oiler has a total market cap of $266,820.03 and approximately $25,066.00 worth of Oiler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oiler coin can currently be bought for $0.0438 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oiler Coin Profile

Oiler (OIL) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2021. Oiler’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,087,582 coins. Oiler’s official website is www.oiler.network. Oiler’s official Twitter account is @OilerNetwork.

Oiler Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oiler is a protocol for blockchain native derivatives. Oiler team has in mind a very specific set of properties to call instruments ‘blockchain native’.1. The instrument can be priced without any external (off-chain) oracles2. The instrument can be settled without any external (off-chain) oraclesIn order to settle derivatives on-chain nowadays, Oiler team needs to ensure that the payout can be calculated entirely on-chain. At Oiler, they not only assume that we will not take off-chain data but also that there is no oracle hidden behind the layers of on-chain data sources that our smart contracts use.”

