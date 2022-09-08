OKB (OKB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $49.23 Million

OKB (OKB) traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last week, OKB has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. OKB has a market capitalization of $992.60 million and $49.23 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB coin can now be bought for about $16.54 or 0.00086152 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005209 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,202.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005356 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005209 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00038282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00134884 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022915 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OKB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

