Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Lowered to $90.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.08% from the stock’s current price.

OKTA has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $152.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $61.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.86. Okta has a one year low of $58.12 and a one year high of $272.27.

Insider Activity

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Okta will post -5.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $320,279.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,575.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $320,279.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,575.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $472,862.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,184.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Okta by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Okta by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Okta by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Okta by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Okta by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.