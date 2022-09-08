Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Piper Sandler

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OLPX. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Olaplex from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.42.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Olaplex Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLPX opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.89. Olaplex has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $30.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olaplex

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Olaplex had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 59.00%. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.34 million. Analysts expect that Olaplex will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 97.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,916,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345,509 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Olaplex by 19.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,465,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,104 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,203,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olaplex by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,729,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,555,000 after acquiring an additional 249,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Olaplex by 15.6% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,054,000 after acquiring an additional 527,300 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olaplex

(Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.