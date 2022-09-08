Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2022

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLIGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.40.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of OLLI opened at $57.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $75.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.43 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.42%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 361,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,520,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 354,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after buying an additional 87,455 shares during the period.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.