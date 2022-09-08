Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.40.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of OLLI opened at $57.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $75.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.43 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.42%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 361,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,520,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 354,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after buying an additional 87,455 shares during the period.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

