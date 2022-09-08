Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Craig Hallum to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.92% from the company’s previous close.

OLLI has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.40.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $57.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $75.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.43 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth $30,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 652.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

