Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Craig Hallum to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.92% from the company’s previous close.
OLLI has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.40.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 4.7 %
NASDAQ OLLI opened at $57.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $75.27.
Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth $30,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 652.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.