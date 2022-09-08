Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT Raised to $57.00 at UBS Group

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at UBS Group to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.54% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance
OLLI stock opened at $57.89 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $75.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $41,301,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $34,979,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $32,824,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,963,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,797,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,201,000 after buying an additional 620,546 shares in the last quarter.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
