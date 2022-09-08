Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT Raised to $57.00 at UBS Group

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at UBS Group to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

OLLI stock opened at $57.89 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $75.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $41,301,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $34,979,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $32,824,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,963,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,797,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,201,000 after buying an additional 620,546 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.