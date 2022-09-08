Omni (OMNI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $48.00

Omni (OMNI) traded up 22.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last week, Omni has traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar. One Omni coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.20 or 0.00011454 BTC on popular exchanges. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $48.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00026322 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.25 or 0.00298046 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001251 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 129% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002114 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 78.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,370 coins and its circulating supply is 563,054 coins. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni.

Buying and Selling Omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.