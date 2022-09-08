ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Holdings Lifted by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 66,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 49.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 36.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,799,000 after purchasing an additional 160,075 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in ONEOK by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.42.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

ONEOK Price Performance

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $60.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.70 and a 1-year high of $75.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Stories

