Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,487 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 23.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 88.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 5.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $67.46 on Thursday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.95 and a 12-month high of $106.09. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $256.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.80 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 20.36%. Onto Innovation’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley cut their price target on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.