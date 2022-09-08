Ontology (ONT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $28.06 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a market capitalization of $210.52 million and $28.06 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00098240 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00032015 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00071711 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00023741 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00033597 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000315 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

