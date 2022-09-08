OpenDAO Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SOS)

OpenDAO (SOS) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One OpenDAO coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenDAO has a market cap of $26.60 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OpenDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005221 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,152.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005371 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005219 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00038410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00134803 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022976 BTC.

About OpenDAO

OpenDAO (CRYPTO:SOS) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 73,545,908,892,348 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform.

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OpenDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.