OpenOcean (OOE) Price Hits $0.0280

OpenOcean (OOE) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. In the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. OpenOcean has a total market cap of $4.74 million and approximately $570,909.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenOcean coin can currently be purchased for $0.0280 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About OpenOcean

OpenOcean is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2020. OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,903,846 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal. OpenOcean’s official website is openocean.finance.

OpenOcean Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenOcean is a full aggregation protocol for crypto trading that source liquidity from DeFi and CeFi, and enable cross-chain swaps. Its intelligent routing algorithm is designed to find the best prices from DEXes and CEXes, and split the routes to provide traders with the best prices with low slippage and fast settlement. The function is free to use, OpenOcean users only need to pay the normal blockchain gas fees and exchange fees for the trades.OOE is the governance and utility token of OpenOcean that enables utility for users of the protocol and lets the community participate in governance. Governance token holders are able to shape the future of the protocol by suggesting proposals and voting on protocol parameters, dex aggregations, and future chains for starters.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

