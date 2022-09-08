OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OPGN. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of OpGen to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of OpGen in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

OpGen Price Performance

OPGN stock opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.60. OpGen has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OpGen

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. OpGen had a negative net margin of 624.26% and a negative return on equity of 75.61%. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that OpGen will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OpGen stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 97,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.21% of OpGen at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

