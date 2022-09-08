Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,612 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4,489.4% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 761,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,945,000 after buying an additional 744,664 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 398.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 474,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,566,000 after buying an additional 379,249 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,743,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,538,000 after acquiring an additional 254,639 shares during the period. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $21,738,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $91.34 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $85.75 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.90 and a 200-day moving average of $96.46.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.