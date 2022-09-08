Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 544,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after acquiring an additional 31,994 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 389,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 127,907 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC opened at $16.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $820.99 million, a PE ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.79.

Magic Software Enterprises Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 103.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

See Also

