Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the fourth quarter valued at $19,243,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the fourth quarter valued at $16,395,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 6.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,148,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,571,000 after purchasing an additional 185,536 shares during the last quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the fourth quarter valued at $10,622,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 356.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 185,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,936,000 after purchasing an additional 144,679 shares during the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on OSTK. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

OSTK opened at $26.51 on Thursday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.72. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 3.69.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $528.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III purchased 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,326.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Overstock.com news, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,502.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.83 per share, with a total value of $28,830.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 126,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,326.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

