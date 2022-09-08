Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $228,000 in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDP. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $325,000.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PDP opened at $73.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.21 and a 200-day moving average of $75.20. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $66.22 and a 52 week high of $101.60.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.