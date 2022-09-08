Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $232,000 in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,952 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,911,000 after buying an additional 32,662 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Thor Industries by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,066,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,933,000 after purchasing an additional 87,898 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 985,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,252,000 after acquiring an additional 128,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 879,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,226,000 after acquiring an additional 174,697 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Thor Industries
In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer purchased 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.55 per share, with a total value of $99,898.75. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,003.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $228,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 133,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,138,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO W. Todd Woelfer bought 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,898.75. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,003.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,899. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Thor Industries Stock Performance
Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 19.16 EPS for the current year.
Thor Industries Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
THO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Thor Industries to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.11.
About Thor Industries
Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thor Industries (THO)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.