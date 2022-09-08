Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $232,000 in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,952 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,911,000 after buying an additional 32,662 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Thor Industries by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,066,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,933,000 after purchasing an additional 87,898 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 985,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,252,000 after acquiring an additional 128,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 879,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,226,000 after acquiring an additional 174,697 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at Thor Industries

In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer purchased 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.55 per share, with a total value of $99,898.75. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,003.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $228,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 133,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,138,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO W. Todd Woelfer bought 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,898.75. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,003.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,899. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thor Industries Stock Performance

THO opened at $79.15 on Thursday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.26 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.47.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 19.16 EPS for the current year.

Thor Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Thor Industries to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.11.

About Thor Industries

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.