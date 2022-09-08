Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNW. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in Genworth Financial by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 10,882 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 256.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 13,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genworth Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $4.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 4.73%.

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,839,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,318,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

